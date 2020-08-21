Watch: Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams, Logan Wilson and other Bengals players participate in individual drills

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookies Tee Higgins, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Logan Wilson participated in individual drills on Thursday.

Adjusting to life in the NFL is hard, especially when these guys had to learn the playbook virtually.

"Just learning a whole new defense," Wilson said when asked what the biggest challenge has been. "In college things weren't as complex so guys can just fly around and play football, whereas the NFL it is your job so it can be more complex, there can more nuances. I think that's been the biggest challenge, especially having no spring or OTAs or mini-camp to be able to learn during that time. Things have just been done via Zoom so this has been the first time we've been able to put things to the field."

Higgins, 21, has been nursing a sore hamstring. He didn't participate in any of the team periods. Here's a video of him catching a pass in individual drills:

Davis-Gaither and Wilson both showed off their athleticism in a pursuit-and-tag drill on Thursday. Watch video of the rookie linebackers below:

The Bengals offensive line is arguably their weakest position group going into the 2020 season. They're banking on the development of guys like Jonah Williams and Michael Jordan. Williams projects to be the starting left tackle.

"I'm really honored that the coaches are giving me that opportunity and that they believe in me to do that," he said "I don't really see it as pressure so much as I'm just grateful. I see it as an opportunity, and that motivates me. I want to prove them right and the Bengals, the team, the family a (inaudible) left tackle for years to come. That's obviously been my goal since the day I came here."

Williams, Jordan and ither offensive linemen went up against Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins and other defensive linemen in a 1-on-1 session. Watch video of the drill below.

