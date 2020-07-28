Joe Burrow, Vonn Bell, D.J. Reader and other Bengals worked out together

AllBengals
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow worked out with some of his Bengals teammates at Black Sheep Performance on Monday. 

Vonn Bell, D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson, Sam Hubbard, Drew Sample, Markus Bailey and Freedom Akinmoladun also took part in the workout. 

It wasn't the first time Burrow worked out with his teammates at the Blue Ash based performance center. Sample and Hubbard have worked out at Black Sheep for most of the offseason. Burrow joined them last Friday. 

Bell and Reader were the new additions, which makes sense since Bengals veterans will be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. They'll take another test on Friday. If both tests are negative, then they'll be allowed to take their physical on Sunday, August 2.

That's important for players that signed with the Bengals in free agency like Trae Waynes, Bell and Reader. They can finalize their contract after they pass their physical.

The start of the regular season is still six weeks away, but Bell is hopeful that the league can move forward, despite the coronavirus pandemic. 

“The game brings people together, so that’s good, especially now," Bell told Peter King. "We have to be aware of the families, of the danger of this virus. Gotta be smart, sensible. I’m in-between on it, really. I think at the end of the day, I feel like America needs to feel some normalcy. We can give them that right now. We just need to be careful in how we live our lives.”

Bell, Hubbard and Burrow were teammates at Ohio State. The trio hopes to get the Bengals back on track after four straight losing seasons.

Trainer Patrick Coyne posted clips of their workout on Instagram. Watch some of them below:

