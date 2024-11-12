Bengals Playoff Chances Tracker: Week 11
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are teetering in the AFC Playoff race sitting one game back of the final playoff spot in the ninth seed as of this writing.
All in all, ESPN's FPI gives them a 34.1% chance to make the playoffs and a 12.5% chance of winning a playoff game entering Week 11.
A win against Los Angeles on Sunday would leave them just 2.5 games back of L.A. in the sixth seed and give them the tiebreaker if it comes to that down the line.
