Bengals release statement promoting equality, pledge $250K to community initiatives

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only NFL team that hadn't released a statement about racial injustice in America.

That changed on Saturday afternoon, as the organization pledged $250,000 to community initiatives that will be selected by the coaches, players and staff.

"Please do not mistake a lack of public commentary for indifference," the team said in a statement on their website. "The Bengals organization believes that fighting prejudice and discrimination requires action but to do so we have to listen first.

"Serious problems have been with us too long. Our Club has a proud tradition of opposing discrimination and of promoting equality through action, starting when team founder Paul Brown helped break professional sports' color barrier in 1946 with Marion Motley and Bill Willis. Those are the principles on which the franchise was founded and those are the same principles that guide our organization's thoughts and actions today."

Multiple Bengals players have commented publicly on the same issues, including No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

"The black community needs our help," Burrow tweeted. "They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."

Rookies Logan Wilson and Khalid Kareem have also made public comments and wide receiver Tee Higgins praised Burrow for speaking out against injustice.

It seems like the entire Bengals organization is on the same page when it comes to social and racial injustice.

"The effort to advance equality endures. Progress is needed and progress requires action. These are not just words. The Bengals have acted on these principles throughout the Club's history and will continue to act on them."