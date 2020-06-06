AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bengals release statement promoting equality, pledge $250K to community initiatives

James Rapien

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only NFL team that hadn't released a statement about racial injustice in America. 

That changed on Saturday afternoon, as the organization pledged $250,000 to community initiatives that will be selected by the coaches, players and staff. 

"Please do not mistake a lack of public commentary for indifference," the team said in a statement on their website. "The Bengals organization believes that fighting prejudice and discrimination requires action but to do so we have to listen first.

"Serious problems have been with us too long. Our Club has a proud tradition of opposing discrimination and of promoting equality through action, starting when team founder Paul Brown helped break professional sports' color barrier in 1946 with Marion Motley and Bill Willis. Those are the principles on which the franchise was founded and those are the same principles that guide our organization's thoughts and actions today."

Multiple Bengals players have commented publicly on the same issues, including No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

"The black community needs our help," Burrow tweeted. "They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."

Rookies Logan Wilson and Khalid Kareem have also made public comments and wide receiver Tee Higgins praised Burrow for speaking out against injustice. 

It seems like the entire Bengals organization is on the same page when it comes to social and racial injustice.

"The effort to advance equality endures. Progress is needed and progress requires action. These are not just words. The Bengals have acted on these principles throughout the Club's history and will continue to act on them."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dave Lapham believes the Bengals have discussed Larry Warford, but there are 'a lot of variables in the equation'

Dave Lapham believes the Cincinnati Bengals have discussed signing Larry Warford

James Rapien

Fantasy Football: Will Tyler Boyd be a top wide receiver in 2020?

Will Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd be a top player

James Rapien

Tee Higgins says Joe Burrow's comments 'mean a lot,' as the rookie hopes to continue the tradition of 85

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins thinks Joe Burrow's comments 'mean a lot,' he's hoping hoping to continue the tradition of 85

James Rapien

Podcast: Big Whit talks to Willie, Bengals coaches return to PBS and the weekend mailbag

Andrew Whitworth talks to Willie Anderson, Cincinnati Bengals coaches return to Paul Brown Stadium

James Rapien

Podcast: A.J. Green and Jonah Williams' importance, pressure on Zac Taylor and mic'd up NFL players

A.J. Green and Jonah Williams' importance to the Cincinnati Bengals, pressure on Zac Taylor and mic'd up NFL players

James Rapien

by

NicoleZembrodt

William Jackson III 'would love' to sign long-term extension with Bengals

William Jackson III 'would love' to sign long-term extension with Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Zac Taylor and the Bengals' coaching staff to return to team facilities on Friday

Zac Taylor and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals' coaches can return to Paul Brown Stadium on Friday

James Rapien

by

NicoleZembrodt

Andrew Whitworth 'never really got the feeling' that the Bengals were all in on winning

Andrew Whitworth doesn't believe the Cincinnati Bengals front office was all-in on winning

James Rapien

Shawn Williams embracing the unknown as Bengals' defense hopes to be much improved in 2020

Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams embracing the unknown, expects defense to be much better this season

James Rapien

by

NicoleZembrodt

Andrew Whitworth says Bengals offered him 50-60 percent of what every other team offered

Cincinnati Bengals offered Andrew Whitworth 50-60 percent of what every other team offered

James Rapien