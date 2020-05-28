AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Podcast: The 4th-and-15 proposal, top 100 snubs and the Bengals' wide receivers

James Rapien

Jake Liscow and I discuss the 4th-and-15 proposal, as NFL owners will vote on the new rule on Thursday. We also talk about the Bengals not having a player on a top 100 list, plus we take a look at how Cincinnati's wide receivers stack up with the rest of the NFL on the latest Locked on Bengals podcast. 

Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

John Ross: An inside look at his struggles and what's next for the Bengals speedster

An inside look at John Ross' struggles and his path to redemption

James Rapien

Bengals brace for possible changes to onside kick with new 4th-and-15 proposal

The Bengals are preparing for a rule change that would all but eliminate the onside kick

James Rapien

Consistent praise for Joe Burrow bodes well for his future with the Bengals

Steady, consistent praise of Joe Burrow bodes well for the Bengals' future

James Rapien

Bengals projected to have third fewest wins in 2020 according to Football Power Index

The Bengals are projected to have the third fewest wins in the NFL this season according to ESPN's metric

James Rapien

Watch: The ultimate Auden Tate highlight reel

A closer look at Auden Tate's best highlights from high school, college and the NFL

James Rapien

Colin Cowherd says Joe Burrow is "going to get mauled this year"

The Bengals have their fair share of doubters entering the 2020 season

James Rapien

by

Shaftjohnson

Podcast: The latest on the NFL's reopening, Vonn Bell's comments on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' culture

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the next phase of the NFL's reopening, Vonn Bell's praise for Joe Burrow and the Bengals' culture

James Rapien

Tyler Boyd named Bengals most underappreciated player

Tyler Boyd was named the Bengals most underappreciated player

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Carson Palmer offers Joe Burrow advice, believes he can help change Bengals' culture

Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can succeed in Cincinnati

James Rapien

by

KyleZombi

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor a long shot to win AP Coach of the Year

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is tied for the third-lowest odds to win AP Coach of the Year

James Rapien