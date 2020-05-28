Podcast: The 4th-and-15 proposal, top 100 snubs and the Bengals' wide receivers

Jake Liscow and I discuss the 4th-and-15 proposal, as NFL owners will vote on the new rule on Thursday. We also talk about the Bengals not having a player on a top 100 list, plus we take a look at how Cincinnati's wide receivers stack up with the rest of the NFL on the latest Locked on Bengals podcast.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.