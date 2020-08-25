Podcast: Injury updates, Joe Burrow's performance and Carlos Dunlap's comments

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I give you the latest on the Bengals' injuries, plus we discuss Joe Burrow's ability to bounce back, the importance of him working with A.J. Green before the season starts and Carlos Dunlap's passionate comments about social injustice.

