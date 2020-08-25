AllBengals
Top Stories
News
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Injury updates, Joe Burrow's performance and Carlos Dunlap's comments

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I give you the latest on the Bengals' injuries, plus we discuss Joe Burrow's ability to bounce back, the importance of him working with A.J. Green before the season starts and Carlos Dunlap's passionate comments about social injustice. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carlos Dunlap gives details of offseason discrimination, 'would love' to meet with Bengals owner Mike Brown in hopes of creating change

Carlos Dunlap gives details of offseason discrimination, 'would love' to meet with Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown in hopes of creating change

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Season Preview

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Season Preview

James Rapien

Joe Burrow continues to turn heads at Bengals camp: 'He's an absolute beast'

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has high praise for Joe Burrow: 'He's an absolute beast'

James Rapien

Back end of Bengals' wide receiver room stepping up in training camp

Back end of Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver room stepping up in training camp

NicoleZembrodt

by

James Rapien

Watch: Carlos Dunlap delivers passionate comments about social injustice in America

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap delivers passionate comments about social injustice in America

James Rapien

Watch: Bengals offensive line goes 1-on-1 with the D-line

Cincinnati Bengals offensive line goes 1-on-1 with the D-line

James Rapien

Bengals Bites — Higgins' health, Ross' mindset, a Burrow impersonator and the strength of the team

Cincinnati Bengals Bites — Higgins' health, Ross' mindset and a Burrow impersonator

James Rapien

Breaking: Ravens release All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

Breaking: Baltimore Ravens release All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Former Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick signing with Arizona Cardinals

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick signing with Arizona Cardinals

James Rapien

Watch: Tee Higgins discusses his health, working with A.J. Green, Joe Burrow and more

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins discusses his health, working with A.J. Green, Joe Burrow and more

James Rapien