Podcast: Joe Burrow's Greatness, A.J. Green's Struggles and a Ravens Preview

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Tony Pike and I are back! We're going to talk Bengals twice a week on the Bengals Brawl Podcast! On today's show we discuss Joe Burrow's hot start, A.J. Green's struggles, the Bengals' matchup with the Ravens and so much more! 

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to the Bengals Brawl Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

