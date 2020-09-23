SI.com
Podcast: Why Fred Johnson should start, plus Taylor talks Tate, Geno doesn't practice and Burrow wants to go deep

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — I discuss the Bengals' decision to start Fred Johnson at right guard on Sunday against the Eagles, plus my reaction to Zac Taylor's comments about Auden Tate and Joe Burrow hoping to go deep on Sunday. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

