The Bengals' Cap Space, Plus the Weekend Mailbag!

Podcast: The Bengals' Cap Space, Plus Questions About the NFL Draft and More in the Weekend Mailbag!
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the 2021 salary cap, potential extensions and how much space the Bengals could have this offseason. They also take your questions about draft prospects like Kyle Pitts, offensive scheme, free agency and so much more in the weekend mailbag!
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
