The Bengals' Cap Space, Plus the Weekend Mailbag!

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Podcast: The Bengals' Cap Space, Plus Questions About the NFL Draft and More in the Weekend Mailbag!

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the 2021 salary cap, potential extensions and how much space the Bengals could have this offseason. They also take your questions about draft prospects like Kyle Pitts, offensive scheme, free agency and so much more in the weekend mailbag!

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

-----

You May Also Like:

Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver

Could the Bengals Bolster O-Line in Trade with Cap-Strapped Rams?

Mock Draft 3.0 is Here!

Former Coach Believes Trevor Lawrence is Third-Best QB in NFL Draft

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Could A.J. Green Sign With Bengals' Rival?

J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns

Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

The 2020 QB Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One

Bengals Expected to Make "Major Leap" in 2021

Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields 'Falling' Down NFL Draft Boards

lawson jackson 1
News

The Bengals' Cap Space, Plus the Weekend Mailbag!

Joe Burrow training camp 2020 full pads
News

Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) defends against New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 to win an NFL record-tying sixth championship. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Could Bengals Bolster O-Line With Rams Looking to Make a Deal?

Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith
GM Report

Brian Callahan Explains Traits the Bengals Are Looking For at Receiver

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Eagles Trade Carson Wentz to Colts for Draft Picks

Jaylen Waddle
GM Report

Mock Draft 3.0: Bengals Continue to Build Around Joe Burrow

Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (center)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Brian Callahan Discusses Burrow's Injury, Offensive Scheme and Offensive Line