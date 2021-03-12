Podcast: Carl Lawson's Recent Comments and the Weekend Mailbag!

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

-----

You May Also Like:

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Interested in Reunion With Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran Offensive Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Bengals Offensive Lineman Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook