Podcast: The Bengals' Coaching Staff and Willie Anderson's Hall of Fame Candidacy

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Willie Anderson's Hall of Fame candidacy, the future of the Bengals' coaching staff and the most important vacancy. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks to the officials during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
