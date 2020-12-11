Podcast: Taylor's Opportunity, Dalton's return and the Draft Ramifications of Sunday's Game

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's future in Cincinnati and explain why Sunday is a great opportunity for the second-year head coach, plus we talk about Andy Dalton's return and the draft ramifications that upsetting the Cowboys would have on the Bengals.

