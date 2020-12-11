NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: Taylor's Opportunity, Dalton's return and the Draft Ramifications of Sunday's Game

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's future in Cincinnati and explain why Sunday is a great opportunity for the second-year head coach, plus we talk about Andy Dalton's return and the draft ramifications that upsetting the Cowboys would have on the Bengals. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 22, 2019; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (right) stands next to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (left) on the sidelines during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Taylor's Opportunity, Dalton's return and the Draft Ramifications of Sunday's Game

Carl Lawson on Bengals' defense
News

Watch: Carl Lawson on Facing Andy Dalton, His Goals and the Bengals' Defense

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati.
News

Joe Burrow is Still Preparing and Watching Film

Sep 13, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) reacts with quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after Green scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Play Calling, A.J. Green's Frustration and Andy Dalton's Return

Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 14 Picks For Every NFL Game

Dec 8, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Andy Dalton and the Cowboys Are Road Favorites Against Bengals

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85)breaks past Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93)and linebacker Mack Wilson (51) for the touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tee Higgins, Alex Redmond and the Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals down the line before a snap in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Report: Joe Burrow 'Loves' Cincinnati and Believes 'He Can Win a Super Bowl' With Bengals

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) is helped on to the cart after being injured in the game against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Jonah Williams' Good News, More Praise for Joe Burrow and an Andy Dalton Update