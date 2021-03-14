Podcast: The Bengals' Cap Space, Offseason Strategy and Potential Targets in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the Bengals' offseason strategy, reports about their cap space, potential targets in free agency and more in a tampering period eve edition of the Locked on Bengals Podcast.
Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
