NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Podcast: The Bengals' Cap Space, Offseason Strategy and Potential Targets in Free Agency

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the Bengals' offseason strategy, reports about their cap space, potential targets in free agency and more in a tampering period eve edition of the Locked on Bengals Podcast.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Interested in Reunion With Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Kevin Zeitler
News

Multiple Teams Expected to Show Interest in Free Agent Guard Kevin Zeitler

September 22, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Matt Feiler (71) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Bengals' Cap Space, Offseason Strategy and Potential Targets in Free Agency

Corey Linsley
News

Bengals Mentioned as Best Fit For One of NFL's Best Centers

Sep 14, 2019; Lexington, KY, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) in the 4th quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Florida Standout Kyle Pitts

Larry Warford and Trai Turner
GM Report

Three Free Agent Guards That Bengals Should Consider Signing to Protect Joe Burrow

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' For Two Top Free Agents and a Familiar Face

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Bears Prepared to Go All In for Seahawks Star Quarterback Russell Wilson

Jan 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) following the game against the Miami Dolphins at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Breaking: Bills Agree to 3-Year Extension With Offensive Tackle Daryl Williams