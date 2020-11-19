NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Bengals' Injuries, Joe Burrow Calls Himself 'Lazy' and an In-Depth Look at Washington

The latest on the Bengals' injuries and Joe Burrow calls himself "lazy"
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' injuries, including the latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and Mackensie Alexander. We also talk about Joe Burrow's comments about the Pittsburgh game and Chris Russell joins us to breakdown the Washington Football Team. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati.
Podcast: Bengals' Injuries, Joe Burrow Calls Himself 'Lazy' and an In-Depth Look at Washington

