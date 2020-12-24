NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Injury Updates, Christmas Gratitude and a Preview of Sunday's Game Against the Texans

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest Bengals' injury news, plus a potential quarterback controversy, Christmas gratitude and a preview of Sunday's game against Houston.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer on the team at the conclusion of an NFL Week 15 football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-17. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 21
