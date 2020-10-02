Podcast: Previewing Bengals-Jaguars, Alex Redmond's opportunity, A.J. Green and Geno Atkins

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Sunday's Bengals game against the Jaguars and why it should be a 'get right' game for A.J. Green and the offense. Plus, Alex Redmond has to take advantage of his opportunity and Jacksonville's offense could be a problem.

