Podcast: Previewing Bengals-Jaguars, Alex Redmond's opportunity, A.J. Green and Geno Atkins

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Sunday's Bengals game against the Jaguars and why it should be a 'get right' game for A.J. Green and the offense. Plus, Alex Redmond has to take advantage of his opportunity and Jacksonville's offense could be a problem. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

