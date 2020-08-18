Podcast: Joe Burrow impresses, an injury scare and takeaways from Bengals training camp

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I recap Monday's practice at Bengals training camp, which includes an injury scare involving A.J. Green and Renell Wren being carted off the field. We also discuss Joe Burrow's impressive day and so much more.

