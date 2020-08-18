SI.com
Podcast: Joe Burrow impresses, an injury scare and takeaways from Bengals training camp

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I recap Monday's practice at Bengals training camp, which includes an injury scare involving A.J. Green and Renell Wren being carted off the field. We also discuss Joe Burrow's impressive day and so much more. 

Listen to the latest episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

