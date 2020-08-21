Podcast: John Ross' potential return, Joe Burrow in the red zone and Josh Bynes' praise

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the significance of John Ross' potential return, Joe Burrow's improvement in the red zone and what veteran linebacker Josh Bynes said about the No. 1 pick.

