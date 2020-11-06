SI.com
Podcast: Joe Burrow Vs Justin Herbert, Plus Forecasting the Second Half of the Bengals' Season

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I breakdown Joe Burrow's first eight NFL games and how he stacks up against fellow rookie Justin Herbert. The two young quarterbacks are co-favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year entering Week 9. We also look at the Bengals' final eight games, discuss each one and offer up a prediction for the second half of the season.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

