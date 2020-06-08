AllBengals
Podcast: Honoring legend Ken Riley, the 1981 AFC Champs and the Bengals break their silence on racial injustice

James Rapien

Jake Liscow and I honor Bengals legend Ken Riley after he passed away on Sunday morning at 72-years-old. We explain why he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and discuss the general underappreciation for former Bengals greats. We also talk about the Bengals pledge of $250,000 to the community and their statement about racial injustice on the latest Locked on Bengals podcast. 

Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Former Bengals players and the rest of the football world reacts to Ken Riley's passing

James Rapien

Bengals legendary cornerback Ken Riley dies at 72

James Rapien

Bengals release statement promoting equality, pledge $250K to community initiatives

James Rapien

Dave Lapham believes the Bengals have discussed Larry Warford, but there are 'a lot of variables in the equation'

James Rapien

Fantasy Football: Will Tyler Boyd be a top wide receiver in 2020?

James Rapien

Tee Higgins says Joe Burrow's comments 'mean a lot,' as the rookie hopes to continue the tradition of 85

James Rapien

Podcast: Big Whit talks to Willie, Bengals coaches return to PBS and the weekend mailbag

James Rapien

Podcast: A.J. Green and Jonah Williams' importance, pressure on Zac Taylor and mic'd up NFL players

James Rapien

William Jackson III 'would love' to sign long-term extension with Bengals

James Rapien

Zac Taylor and the Bengals' coaching staff to return to team facilities on Friday

James Rapien

