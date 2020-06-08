Podcast: Honoring legend Ken Riley, the 1981 AFC Champs and the Bengals break their silence on racial injustice

Jake Liscow and I honor Bengals legend Ken Riley after he passed away on Sunday morning at 72-years-old. We explain why he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and discuss the general underappreciation for former Bengals greats. We also talk about the Bengals pledge of $250,000 to the community and their statement about racial injustice on the latest Locked on Bengals podcast.

