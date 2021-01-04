Podcast: The Bengals' Loss, the Future of the Coaching Staff and A.J. Green's Time in Cincinnati

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' loss to the Ravens, the future of Zac Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff, plus we reflect on A.J. Green's time with the Bengals.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!