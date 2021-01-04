NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: The Bengals' Loss, the Future of the Coaching Staff and A.J. Green's Time in Cincinnati

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' loss to the Ravens, the future of Zac Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff, plus we reflect on A.J. Green's time with the Bengals.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Cincinnati Bengals fans hold up a sign possibly marking the last fame for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) at the conclusion of a Week 17 NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens won, 38-3. The Cincinnati Bengals finished with 2020 season 4-11-1. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 Jan 3
© Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
