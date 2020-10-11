Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' Loss to the Ravens, Plus Green and Not Protecting Burrow

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Ravens. We recap the game, address their inability to protect Joe Burrow, plus some thoughts on A.J. Green and the significance of DJ Reader and Sam Hubbard both suffering injuries.

