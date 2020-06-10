AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Podcast: The Bengals' meeting about racial injustice, comparing Dalvin Cook to Joe Mixon and a Ring of Honor

James Rapien

Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' emotional team meeting about racial injustice, plus we talk about Dalvin Cook's willingness to holdout and why his situation is comparable to Joe Mixon's. I also explain why the Bengals desperately need a Ring of Honor and a museum to honor its' former greats. 

Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.J. Houshmandzadeh isn't sure if kneeling during the national anthem will help the racial injustice movement

Cincinnati Bengals legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh isn't sure if NFL players kneeling will help racial injustice movement

James Rapien

Podcast: The Joe Mixon dilemma, William Jackson III's potential and Larry Warford

The Cincinnati Bengals' dilemma with Joe Mixon, William Jackson III's potential and Larry Warford

James Rapien

The Cowboys are pleased with former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton

The Dallas Cowboys are pleased with former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton

James Rapien

Bengals hold emotional team meeting about racial injustice

Cincinnati Bengals players and coaches hold emotional team meeting about racial injustice

James Rapien

Anthony Munoz says Bengals legend Ken Riley 'should be a teammate' in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

One Cincinnati Bengals legend vouches for another — Anthony Munoz says Ken Riley should be in the Hall of Fame

James Rapien

Willie Anderson says Bengals need to 'stand up and celebrate' past stars

Cincinnati Bengals great Willie Anderson believes the organization needs to 'stand up and celebrate' past stars

James Rapien

Tee Higgins is raising money for scholarships at his alma mater

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins is raising money for scholarships at his alma mater

James Rapien

Bengals players could return to Paul Brown Stadium this month

Cincinnati Bengals players could return to Paul Brown Stadium in June, NFL season remains on track to start on time

James Rapien

The Bengals should celebrate their history with a Ring of Honor and a museum

The Cincinnati Bengals should celebrate their history with a Ring of Honor to acknowledge Ken Riley, Ken Anderson and other legends

James Rapien

Former Bengals players and the football world react to Ken Riley's passing

Ken Riley's former teammates used some heartfelt words to describe the Cincinnati Bengals legend

James Rapien

by

NicoleZembrodt