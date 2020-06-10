Podcast: The Bengals' meeting about racial injustice, comparing Dalvin Cook to Joe Mixon and a Ring of Honor

Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' emotional team meeting about racial injustice, plus we talk about Dalvin Cook's willingness to holdout and why his situation is comparable to Joe Mixon's. I also explain why the Bengals desperately need a Ring of Honor and a museum to honor its' former greats.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.