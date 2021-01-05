NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: The Latest Bengals' Coaching News, Plus Mock Draft Monday!

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' decision to move on from multiple assistant coaches, plus we start the offseason right with two rounds of mock draft Monday!

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

