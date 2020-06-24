Podcast: Elise Jesse on Mike Brown asking players not to kneel in 2017 and the Bengals virtual offseason

Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals virtual offseason and we're joined by Elise Jesse of WLWT to get more insight on her report about owner Mike Brown 'begging' players not to kneel for the national anthem prior to their Week 3 matchup against the Packers in 2017. Jesse gives us an idea of how current players are feeling about the Bengals' actions over the past few months, if Brown feels the same way about anthem protests and so much more.

