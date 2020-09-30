SI.com
Podcast: Potential offensive line changes, roster moves, stories from Joe Burrow's LSU days and a midweek mailbag

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals offensive line, including some technique observations from Sunday's game. We also take your questions in a midweek mailbag and Crissy Froyd stops by to talk about Joe Burrow's LSU days.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

