James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the latest news from the Senior Bowl, plus they breakdown the 13 quarterbacks the Bengals will face next season and how they compare with Joe Burrow.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.