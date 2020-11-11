SI.com
AllBengals
Podcast: Bengals Claim Takk McKinley, Plus Injury Updates and an Inside Look at the Steelers

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I explain why the Bengals' acquisition of Takk McKinley is a perfect low-risk move, plus the latest injury news and Chris Carter joins the show to breakdown the 8-0 Steelers. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Steelers and Ravens Players Respond to Bengals' Tweet About 'Steelers Week'

James Rapien

Bengals Acquire Former Falcons Defensive End Takk McKinley

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and the Rest of the Bengals

James Rapien

NFL Passes Measure to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and Scouts

James Rapien

Joe Burrow Was 'Too Scared' to Watch Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings as a Kid

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on the Steelers, COVID-19, Ben Roethlisberger and the Bye Week

James Rapien

Xavier Su'a-Filo Cleared to Practice, Bengals Sign O'Shea Dugas to Practice Squad

James Rapien

Report: Bengals' Defensive Backs Stay Home After Winston Rose Tests Positive for COVID-19

James Rapien

Podcast: NFL Rule Changes, the COVID-19 List and Bengal Jim

James Rapien

Changing of the Guard Can Rekindle Bengals' Rivalry with Steelers

Russ Heltman