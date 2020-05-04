How many primetime games will the Bengals play in this season?

The NFL is expected to announce a full 17-week schedule sometime in the next few days.

The league is optimistic about starting the season on time, but they're putting contingency plans in place due to COVID-19.

The NFL offseason has been unique, but they've kept their normal schedule. They held the first ever virtual draft and all 32-teams started their offseason programs.

The Bengals are set to play the NFC East and the AFC South this season. They also have matchups against the Dolphins and the Chargers, plus their six games in the division.

They will probably have plenty of 1 p.m. starts, but will the NFL put the Bengals in primetime?

The Bills were the only team that didn't have a primetime game on the original schedule in 2019.

Cincinnati played in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football in Week 4 last season. Will the league a young team like the Bengals in one of their primetime slots?

Joe Burrow makes the Bengals interesting. The entire country watched him dominate the collegiate ranks last year. Even the most casual football fans will be paying attention to Cincinnati this season to see Burrow.

It would make sense for the NFL to give the Bengals a primetime game early in the season, much like they did in 2018 with the Browns.

Cleveland hosted New York on Monday Night Football. The matchup put Sam Darnold against Baker Mayfield, who didn't start, but led the Browns past the Jets after Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury.

A road matchup in Miami that put Burrow against Tua Tagovailoa would make a lot of sense.

The NFL could also put the Bengals and the Redskins in primetime. Burrow going up against the man (Dwayne Haskins) that won the starting job at Ohio State and forced him to transfer to LSU could make for a juicy storyline.

The Bengals won't get many primetime matchups, but they improved their roster and Burrow makes them interesting, so they should have one or two night games in 2020.

