Bengals Stand Pat in Power Rankings Following Upset Win Over Steelers

The Bengals didn't move up, even though they beat the Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were 14-point underdogs on Monday night against the Steelers, but that didn't stop them from beating Pittsburgh 27-17. 

They led wire-to-wire en route to the best win of the Zac Taylor era. 

Even though they beat a division rival on national television, Cincinnati didn't move up in Sports Illustrated's power rankings. 

The Bengals are 30th again this week—ahead of the Jets and Jaguars, respectively.

"Great win for Zac Taylor & Co," Albert Breer wrote. "Even better: it didn’t jeopardize the team’s draft pick, which could bring massive Oregon OT Penei Sewell to protect Joe Burrow."

At 3-10-1, it's fair to keep them at 30th. That could chance this week if they beat Houston on the road. Deshaun Watson and company are 4-10 on the year, but Taylor has yet to win a road game since being hired in 2019. 

Another win could hurt the Bengals' draft status. Right now they're locked into the third overall pick. They can't move up any higher following Monday's win over the Steelers, but they could drop as low as seventh with a win over the next two weeks. 

The Bengals end the season with a home game against the Ravens. Baltimore is 9-5 on the year. They are fighting for a playoff spot and will probably need to beat Cincinnati to make the postseason for a third-straight year.  

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) dances on the sideline as the Bengals secure the win in the fourth quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals beat the Steelers, 27-17, on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
