SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Higher Than Expected, But Fall in Power Rankings After Bye Week

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are feeling good about themselves coming out of the bye week. 

They beat the Titans 31-20 in Week 8 and believe they can make a second half run. 

"Confidence is the word I would use to describe our football team with right now," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "We've prepared, we've felt confident going into these games. We played well in spurts in a lot of games we played. We just hadn't put it together until the Tennessee game. We have to stay level-headed. We can't ride that wave of excitement and discouragement and we've just got to keep putting in the work and know it will pay off if we do things the right way."

The Bengals moved up to 21st in Sports Illustrated's Week 9 power rankings following the win over the Titans. They fell a few spots during the bye, but they're still 25th, which is higher than they've been for most of the season. 

The MMQB staff continues to have a positive outlook about Cincinnati's future.

"The Bengals look to have the whole quarterback thing figured out, which officially means last year was worth it. So it’s not a one-year turnaround, but the future looks promising if they can build around Joe Burrow."

One staff member had the Bengals has high as 20th. The Steelers are second in their power rankings behind the Chiefs. 

If Cincinnati can pull off the upset Sunday in Pittsburgh, then they'll make a big jump in these rankings next week. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five NFL Draft Prospects That Bengals Fans Should Monitor

Five NFL Draft Prospects That Cincinnati Bengals Fans Should Monitor

Blake Jewell

by

Beans-N-Toast

Sam Hubbard Cleared to Practice, Eligible to Return for Bengals

Sam Hubbard Cleared to Practice, Eligible to Return for Bengals

James Rapien

Ben Roethlisberger and Three Steelers' Teammates Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Ben Roethlisberger and Three Pittsburgh Steelers' Teammates Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

James Rapien

Podcast: Expectations for the Second Half of the Season, the Bengals' Offense, Joe Burrow and Scheme Changes

Expectations for the Second Half of the Season, the Cincinnati Bengals' Offense, Joe Burrow and Scheme Changes

James Rapien

Three Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Bengals' Season

Three Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Cincinnati Bengals' Season

James Rapien

The Bengals and Steelers Both Put Players on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers Both Put Players on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor on Two Players Testing Positive COVID-19, Adjusting Schematically and the Bengals' Confidence

Zac Taylor on Two Players Testing Positive COVID-19, Adjusting Schematically and the Cincinnati Bengals' Confidence

James Rapien

Atlanta Falcons Waived Former First-Round Pick Takk McKinley

Atlanta Falcons Waived Former First-Round Pick Takk McKinley

James Rapien

Lawson Aims to Disrupt NFL Backfields for Years to Come

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson on health, longevity and his desire to be great

Elise Jesse

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey Could Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey Could Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

James Rapien