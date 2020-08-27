Check out photos and video from Thursday's Bengals practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals focused on their special teams unit for most of Thursday's practice. Kevin Huber and Randy Bullock got plenty of work in with the punt and kickoff team.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow walked through plays with A.J. Green, John Ross and Tee Higgins during the special teams portion of practice. It makes sense considering all three players have missed time during training camp.

Check out photos and video of the team running gassers at the end of practice below.

