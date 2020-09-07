Bengals projected to have favorable season according to ESPN simulation

CINCINNATI — Week 1 of the NFL season is just a few days away. I thought my 7-9 prediction for the Bengals was optimistic, but possible. It turns out I'm not alone.

ESPN simulated every game in 2020 with the help of their Football Power Index.

Plenty of factors played a role in the simulation, including the expected starting quarterback, past performance, returning starters and projected win totals. They combine everything to make a "strength rating" for all 32 teams, which is a key factor in the outcomes of each game.

The simulation has the Bengals finishing 7-9, tied with the Browns for third place in the AFC North. The Ravens win the division for a third consecutive year with a 12-4 record. The Steelers also finish 12-4, but lost the tiebreaker with Baltimore.

Cincinnati beat the Chargers in Week 1, but fell to the Browns and Eagles in Weeks 2-3. They edge out Jacksonville in Week 4, before being blown out by the Ravens.

They lose a close one in Indianapolis, before beating the Browns and Titans at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati enters their Week 9 bye week with a 4-4 record.

At 2-6, the Browns benched Baker Mayfield in favor of Case Keenum.

Cincinnati drops their next two games — both one possession losses — to Pittsburgh and Washington. They respond to the losing streaking by blowing out the Giants and beating the Dolphins.

They lose to the Cowboys in Week 14 and fall to 6-7 on the season.

They rebound to beat the Steelers a week later, in what would be the biggest win of Joe Burrow's young career.

That's where the winning stopped in the simulation. The Bengals lost to the Texans in Week 16 and were blown out by a Baltimore team battling for the AFC North crown in the final week of the season.

Check out the entire simulation, including the playoff teams and Super Bowl winner here.

