The Bengals Worked Out Two Quarterbacks on Tuesday

With Joe Burrow out for the season, the Bengals are looking for another quarterback

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.

Burrow tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He also suffered damage to his PCL and meniscus.

The Bengals already had second-year quarterback Ryan Finley on the roster. They also elevated Brandon Allen from the practice squad, but they're on the hunt for another signal-caller. Ideally, they would sign him to their practice squad.

The Bengals worked out Alex McGough and Kevin Hogan on Tuesday.

Hogan, 28, last appeared in an NFL regular season game in 2017. He was selected by Kansas City in the fifth-round (162nd overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hogan was cut by the Chiefs after training camp and he signed with Cleveland. He completed 60-of-101 passes (59.4%) for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games with the Browns.



He spent two seasons in Cleveland. They traded him to Washington in 2018. Hogan was released before the start of the season and claimed by the Broncos.

He was released by Denver on Aug. 31, 2019. He hasn't been on a team since, but he did work out for the Bears in August.

McGough has less NFL experience than Hogan, but he's also three years younger. The Seahawks selected the 25-year-old in the seventh-round (220th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He didn't make the team, but spent time on their practice squad. McGough hasn't appeared in an NFL game.

He was on the Texans' active roster for more than a month last season. He was on their practice squad for the rest of the year.

McGough played with Russell Wilson in Seattle and Deshaun Watson in Houston.

The Bengals are hoping to come to terms with a quarterback this week so they can get them through COVID-19 protocol.

"The difficult part is getting them in. It takes almost a week to get a guy in for the next week," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said Monday. "The timing of it is difficult. And then you've got to try to get them at least somewhat up to speed. Now you hope when you're signing a guy to your practice squad that they don't have to play right away."

