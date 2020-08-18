Bengals Quick Hits — Green out, Williams carted off and Higgins participates

CINCINNATI — The Bengals wore pads on Tuesday for the first time in 2020. Unfortunately, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green wasn't wearing them. He aggravated his left hamstring during Monday's practice and it was enough to keep him sidelined Tuesday.

The 32-year-old tweaked his leg as he was making a catch in 11-on-11. He was on the sidelines observing practice, but he didn't wear pads or participate in any of it on Thursday.

The Rookie Returns

There is some good news on the injury front, as rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins participated in individual drills on Tuesday. He had been dealing with a minor injury. The Bengals appear to be taking it slow with the 21-year-old. They kept him sidelined for the team period.

Carted Off

A member of the Bengals' defense was carted off the field for a second-straight day. Safety Shawn Williams went down during individual work. He was on the field for a minute and trainers brought the cart out.

It's unclear what he injured, but we will update this article once we have more information.

Injuries, Injuries and more Injuries

Renell Wren was carted off the field on Monday. The second-year defensive tackle got injured during 11-on-11. It's just one of the many issues the Bengals have had over the past few days.

Green is hobbled, although it doesn't appear to be serious. Williams was carted off, which is never a good sign.

We'll have more on all of the injuries momentarily.

