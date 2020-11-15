SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Source: Bengals 'Willing' to Play Quinton Spain at Right Tackle

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be without their first and second-string right tackles on Sunday against the Steelers. 

Bobby Hart (knee) and Fred Johnson (COVID-19/Reserve) are both out. 

Left tackle Jonah Williams and left guard Michael Jordan will return after missing Cincinnati's Week 8 win over Tennessee. 

With Williams and Jordan anchoring the left side and Trey Hopkins (concussion) back at center—most of their starting offensive line will be on the field Sunday. 

Alex Redmond is expected to remain at right guard. His play has improved in recent weeks.

The dilemma is at right tackle. Most assume that Hakeem Adeniji will get the first crack at right tackle. Adeniji started on the left side against the Titans. 

"We have a couple of guys in that offensive line room that have played before and practiced there," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week. "Obviously Hakeem played left tackle for us last week and we have confidence in Hakeem if he needs to go."

Adeniji isn't the only candidate to play at right tackle. 

Veteran Quinton Spain has gotten some work at that spot and the Bengals are "more than willing" to play him at tackle according to a source. 

Spain took 62 snaps at left guard in Week 8, just days after signing with the Bengals. The veteran is willing to play tackle if that's what the team needs. 

"I played tackle all through college," Spain said earlier this week. "For my last two years, I went to guard. In Tennessee, I was playing guard. And then the last preseason game, they threw me at tackle the whole game and I was practicing guard the whole camp. I’m used to playing any position but center."

Whether or not the Bengals are comfortable enough starting Spain at tackle remains to be seen. 

He didn't start against the Titans and still played 85% of the Bengals' offensive snaps.   

Cincinnati's offensive line is going to have its' hands full with a tough Pittsburgh pass rush. Going with a veteran like Spain over Adeniji could make some sense, even if he's primarily played guard during his NFL career.

"He’s a pro’s pro. He knows exactly what he’s doing," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "You can’t say enough about a guy that gets here on (Friday) and plays and plays however many snaps he played. And then we win the game. I love playing with that guy. I’m excited to see where he’s going to go from here."

If Adeniji does make his second-straight start, then expect Spain to be his backup at right tackle. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals to Be Without Four Assistant Coaches on Sunday Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals to Be Without Four Assistant Coaches on Sunday Against Steelers

James Rapien

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Activate Sam Hubbard, Place Darius Phillips and John Ross on Injured Reserve

James Rapien

Sunday Spotlight: Bengals' Banged up Secondary Faces Dynamic Steelers' Passing Attack

Cincinnati Bengals' Banged up Secondary Faces Dynamic Pittsburgh Steelers' Attack

Russ Heltman

John Ross Suffered Foot Injury Playing Cornerback For Bengals in Practice

John Ross Suffered Foot Injury Playing Cornerback For Cincinnati Bengals in Practice

James Rapien

The Gio Factor: How Giovani Bernard Can Turn the Tide For the Bengals

How Giovani Bernard Can Turn the Tide For the Cincinnati Bengals Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

NicoleZembrodt

Bengals at Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Bengals Wide Receivers Coach Bob Bicknell Will Miss Sunday's Game Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receivers Coach Bob Bicknell Will Miss Sunday's Game Against Steelers

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — The Bengals Will Be Shorthanded on Sunday Against the Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Will Be Shorthanded Against Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Podcast: How the Bengals' Offense Can Put Up Points Against the Steelers and a Look at How Injuries Could Impact Sunday's Game

How the Cincinnati Bengals' Offense Can Put Up Points Against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Look at How Injuries Could Impact Sunday's Game

James Rapien

Geno Atkins Won't Play on Sunday Against the Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals star Geno Atkins Won't Play on Sunday Against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Elise Jesse