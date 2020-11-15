Source: Bengals 'Willing' to Play Quinton Spain at Right Tackle

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be without their first and second-string right tackles on Sunday against the Steelers.

Bobby Hart (knee) and Fred Johnson (COVID-19/Reserve) are both out.

Left tackle Jonah Williams and left guard Michael Jordan will return after missing Cincinnati's Week 8 win over Tennessee.

With Williams and Jordan anchoring the left side and Trey Hopkins (concussion) back at center—most of their starting offensive line will be on the field Sunday.

Alex Redmond is expected to remain at right guard. His play has improved in recent weeks.

The dilemma is at right tackle. Most assume that Hakeem Adeniji will get the first crack at right tackle. Adeniji started on the left side against the Titans.

"We have a couple of guys in that offensive line room that have played before and practiced there," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week. "Obviously Hakeem played left tackle for us last week and we have confidence in Hakeem if he needs to go."

Adeniji isn't the only candidate to play at right tackle.

Veteran Quinton Spain has gotten some work at that spot and the Bengals are "more than willing" to play him at tackle according to a source.

Spain took 62 snaps at left guard in Week 8, just days after signing with the Bengals. The veteran is willing to play tackle if that's what the team needs.

"I played tackle all through college," Spain said earlier this week. "For my last two years, I went to guard. In Tennessee, I was playing guard. And then the last preseason game, they threw me at tackle the whole game and I was practicing guard the whole camp. I’m used to playing any position but center."

Whether or not the Bengals are comfortable enough starting Spain at tackle remains to be seen.

He didn't start against the Titans and still played 85% of the Bengals' offensive snaps.

Cincinnati's offensive line is going to have its' hands full with a tough Pittsburgh pass rush. Going with a veteran like Spain over Adeniji could make some sense, even if he's primarily played guard during his NFL career.

"He’s a pro’s pro. He knows exactly what he’s doing," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "You can’t say enough about a guy that gets here on (Friday) and plays and plays however many snaps he played. And then we win the game. I love playing with that guy. I’m excited to see where he’s going to go from here."

If Adeniji does make his second-straight start, then expect Spain to be his backup at right tackle.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!