Ravens vs Bengals: Week 5 Inactives

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are looking for their second-straight win on Sunday against the Ravens.

Cincinnati enters with a 1-2-1 record. Baltimore is 3-1 on the year. The Bengals are the biggest underdog +13 of the week.

Starting nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander is out for the second-straight week due to a hamstring injury. Darius Phillips will move inside to the nickel spot and LeShaun Sims will start for the second consecutive game.

Wide receiver John Ross (illness), kicker Austin Seibert, guard Keaton Sutherland, linebacker Markus Bailey, defensive tackle Andrew Brown and running back Trayveon Williams are also inactive.

Running back Joe Mixon (shin) is active, despite being limited in practice this week.

The Bengals added cornerback Torry McTyer and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie to their active roster on Saturday. Both players are active and will re-vert to the practice squad on Monday.

Ravens Inactives

Baltimore will be without starting right guard Tyre Phillips on Sunday. Quarterback Trace McSorely, wide receiver Chris Moore, running back Justice Hill, defensive tackle Justin Ellis and defensive tackle Broderick Washington are also inactive.

He's Back

The Bengals' defense is getting a boost this week, as eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins will make his 2020 debut.

"He's done a great job working back into practices," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "He's an outstanding player for us. He's been playing in this division for a long time. It's great to get that piece back in there."

Atkins missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the Bengals' final scrimmage of training camp.

He'll play alongside prized free agent DJ Reader for the first time. The duo will be asked to slow down one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The Ravens average 5.4 yards-per-carry, which is the second-best in the league.

