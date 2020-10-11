SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Ravens vs Bengals: Week 5 Inactives

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are looking for their second-straight win on Sunday against the Ravens. 

Cincinnati enters with a  1-2-1 record. Baltimore is 3-1 on the year. The Bengals are the biggest underdog +13 of the week. 

Starting nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander is out for the second-straight week due to a hamstring injury. Darius Phillips will move inside to the nickel spot and LeShaun Sims will start for the second consecutive game. 

Wide receiver John Ross (illness), kicker Austin Seibert, guard Keaton Sutherland, linebacker Markus Bailey, defensive tackle Andrew Brown and running back Trayveon Williams are also inactive. 

Running back Joe Mixon (shin) is active, despite being limited in practice this week.

The Bengals added cornerback Torry McTyer and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie to their active roster on Saturday. Both players are active and will re-vert to the practice squad on Monday. 

Ravens Inactives

Baltimore will be without starting right guard Tyre Phillips on Sunday. Quarterback Trace McSorely, wide receiver Chris Moore, running back Justice Hill, defensive tackle Justin Ellis and defensive tackle Broderick Washington are also inactive. 

He's Back

The Bengals' defense is getting a boost this week, as eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins will make his 2020 debut.

"He's done a great job working back into practices," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "He's an outstanding player for us. He's been playing in this division for a long time. It's great to get that piece back in there."

Atkins missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the Bengals' final scrimmage of training camp.

He'll play alongside prized free agent DJ Reader for the first time. The duo will be asked to slow down one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The Ravens average 5.4 yards-per-carry, which is the second-best in the league.

For more on the Bengals and their matchup against the Ravens, go here! 

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Postponing Patriots-Broncos Game Following Another Positive Test

NFL Postponing New England Patriots-Denver Broncos Game Following Another Positive Test

James Rapien

Bengals Breakdown: Stopping Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' Offense

Cincinnati Bengals Breakdown: Stopping Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' Offense

NicoleZembrodt

by

DarkSideDirty

Bengals Elevate Torry McTyer, Kahlil McKenzie From Practice Squad for Ravens Game

Cincinnati Bengals Elevate Torry McTyer, Kahlil McKenzie From Practice Squad for Baltimore Ravens Game

James Rapien

Rookie of the Year Odds: One Bengals Player Falls, Another Rises

NFL Rookie of the Year Odds: One Cincinnati Bengals Player Falls, Another Rises

James Rapien

Here's How to Watch Ravens-Bengals in Week 5

Here's How to Watch Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Fitted For Custom Game Day Suit

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Gets Fitted For Custom Game Day Suit

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap Frustrated By Demotion, Lack of Communication From Bengals Coaching Staff

Carlos Dunlap won't start against Baltimore Ravens, frustrated with Cincinnati Bengals coaches

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Lamar Jackson Ready to Go, but Ravens Banged Up Heading Into Sunday's Game Against Bengals

Lamar Jackson Ready to Go, but Baltimore Ravens Banged Up Heading Into Sunday's Game Against Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Bengals at Ravens: Three Keys and a Prediction For Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Three Keys and a Prediction For Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Bengals Open As Biggest Week 5 Underdog Ahead of Matchup Against Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Open As Biggest Week 5 Underdog Ahead of Matchup Against Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien