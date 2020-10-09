Podcast: A Preview of Ravens-Bengals and Reacting to Carlos Dunlap's Demotion

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the Bengals' decision to insert Carl Lawson into the starting lineup ahead of Carlos Dunlap, plus we breakdown key matchups and storylines ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

