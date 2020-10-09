SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Podcast: A Preview of Ravens-Bengals and Reacting to Carlos Dunlap's Demotion

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the Bengals' decision to insert Carl Lawson into the starting lineup ahead of Carlos Dunlap, plus we breakdown key matchups and storylines ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carlos Dunlap Frustrated By Demotion, Lack of Communication From Bengals Coaching Staff

Carlos Dunlap won't start against Baltimore Ravens, frustrated with Cincinnati Bengals coaches

James Rapien

James Rapien

Watch: Carlos Dunlap Frustrated About Being Demoted on Depth Chart, Discusses New Role

Carlos Dunlap Frustrated About Being Demoted on Cincinnati Bengals Depth Chart

James Rapien

James Rapien

Carson Palmer Impressed With Joe Burrow, Wants Bengals to Succeed

Carson Palmer Impressed With Joe Burrow, Wants Cincinnati Bengals to Succeed

James Rapien

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Burrow's Greatness, A.J. Green's Struggles and a Ravens Preview

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Greatness, A.J. Green's Struggles and a Baltimore Ravens Preview

James Rapien

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap on Demotion: 'I'll Go Even Harder When They Call on Employee96'

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap on Demotion: 'I'll Go Even Harder When They Call on Employee96'

James Rapien

Watch: Tee Higgins on His Development, Joe Burrow and Hamburger Helper

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on His Development, Joe Burrow and Hamburger Helper

James Rapien

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 5 Picks For Every NFL Game

Picks for Week Five NFL Season

James Rapien

Lamar Jackson Misses Second-Straight Practice Ahead of Matchup With Bengals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Misses Second-Straight Practice Ahead of Matchup With Bengals

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Geno Atkins, Jonah Williams, Joe Mixon and more

The Latest on Geno Atkins, Jonah Williams, Joe Mixon and John Ross

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up By NFL Films

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Mic'd Up By NFL Films

James Rapien