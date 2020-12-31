NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: Tee Higgins Flirting with Bengals' History, Plus Key Matchups and an In-Depth Look at the Ravens

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Tee Higgins' chances of making history, some players and matchups to watch on Sunday, plus the latest injuries and an in-depth look at the Ravens.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a reception for a touchdown against Houston Texans cornerback John Reid (34) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Tee Higgins Flirting with Bengals' History, Plus Key Matchups and an In-Depth Look at the Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) brings down Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) on a carry in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Three Bengals Players with Something to Prove on Sunday Against the Ravens

Screen Shot 2020-12-31 at 7.25.33 AM
News

Watch: Brandon Allen on His Future, Tee Higgins, the Ravens and Saying Goodbye to 2020

Dec 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder (92) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pigskin Pick 'Em: Picks for Every NFL Game in Week 17

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Mixon Makes Unfortunate List After Being Limited by Injuries in 2020

Carl Lawson on health, offseason and Lamar Jackson
News

Watch: Carl Lawson on Free Agency, His Health, the Bengals' Winning Streak and the Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) eyes an overthrown pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter during a Week 1 NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals lost 16-13. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, William Jackson and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

December 21, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Whitworth Cleared to Practice for Rams

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Praises Bengals Assistant Coaches Ahead of Season Finale