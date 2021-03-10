NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Report: Bengals Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback Brandon Allen

Allen made five starts for the Bengals in 2020
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

The 28-year-old made five starts for the team in 2020, finishing with 925 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. 

Allen is signing a one-year contract. 

"I enjoyed playing with him. He’s a very confident player," wide receiver Tyler Boyd said in January. "He’s not going out there nervous. I can feel the leadership in him despite he hasn’t been a starter. But he’s been in the league a few years and he knows the system well. That let me know we’re still in good hands."

Allen's best game came in a 37-31 win against Houston. He completed 29-of-37 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns.  

He will likely serve as Joe Burrow's backup in 2021. The star quarterback is recovering from torn left ACL, but is hoping to be back on the field for the start of the season. If Burrow isn't ready, then Allen could begin the season as the Bengals' starter. 

