Which Bengals receiver benefits the most from Joe Burrow?

The ramp-up to the 2020 NFL season is just days away as rookies around the league are reporting to their respective facilities. The Bengals are one of the many teams that have started testing players for COVID-19 in hopes of getting on the field as soon as possible. They need to build team chemistry after making so many changes this offseason.

Some of the most important ingredients for that recipe reside in the wide receiver room. Joe Burrow has arguably the most talented group of wideouts that any No. 1 pick has had in the last decade.

It's not crazy to expect big things out of the rookie signal-caller this season.

Which wideout stands to benefit the most from the "Burrow Bump" among the Bengals top receivers? Let's dive in and find out.

1. Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd could have a career year in 2020 after posting excellent numbers last season. He had career highs in targets (148), catches (90), and receiving yards (1,046) in 2019. Expect Boyd to lead the team in targets again and do most of his damage in the slot.

Justin Jefferson was Burrow’s favorite target at LSU last season. He led the nation with 111 catches and finished with 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. Like Boyd, Jefferson primarily worked out of the slot and his connection with Burrow went a long way towards lifting the National Championship trophy.

Both players have similar builds and while Boyd came into the league a tick slower than Jefferson, his role should be similar to Jefferson’s.

Boyd’s yards-per-catch dropped from 13.5 in 2018 to just 11.6 last season. Burrow's accuracy should help that number. His ball placement should put Boyd in position to rack up more yards after the catch.

2. A.J. Green

Boyd is slightly ahead of Green, but that’s more of a testament to the seven-time Pro Bowler. When healthy, Green has proven to be quarterback blind, similar to DeAndre Hopkins. Both players are able to make big-time plays regularly, even if they don’t have elite quarterback play.

Despite that fact, an upgrade at quarterback can only help Green, who has never played with a quarterback as talented as Burrow.

The football world paraded Burrow around all last season as a guy that excels on tight-window throws. Pro Football Focus ranked Burrow and Baker Mayfield as the two best tight-window passers in the PFF college era. On those passes, Burrow threw 21 touchdowns and a 67.3 adjusted completion percentage, which was first among qualified players.

Andy Dalton eclipsed the 64 percent completion mark in three of his nine years with the Bengals. Green should be licking his chops when he lines up across from opposing defensive backs this year.

3. John Ross

Burrow taking the reins should benefit Ross greatly, but health remains a big question mark. He’s played in 24 of a possible 48 games during his three-year career. He did lead the team with seven receiving touchdowns in 2018.

Everyone fell in love with his speed and versatility at Washington. Those skills are eerily similar to LSU star wideout Ja’Marr Chase. He's considered the best wide receiver in the country and was Burrow's most prolific weapon last season. He finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also averaged 21.2 yards-per-catch.

The Bengals need Ross to stretch the field, much like Chase did at LSU. Ross averaged 18.1 yards-per-reception last season. He will benefit from Burrow's deep ball accuracy. A big year from a healthy Ross could make this offense one of the most dangerous in the AFC.

Nos. 4-5: Auden Tate & Tee Higgins

Both of these guys are toss-ups in this spot, but Auden Tate gets the edge based on his knowledge and familiarity with the offense. After spending much of 2018 on the practice squad, Tate was a rare success story in 2019. He had 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown. The Florida State product has only brought in 44 of his 92 career targets. That percentage should go up with Burrow under center.

Tate and Higgins are big, contested-catch wideouts. For Higgins, he goes from Trevor Lawrence to Burrow, which is a wide receiver's dream. He’ll have to overcome the virtual offseason, but the Bengals believe the 21-year-old rookie will contribute right away, despite a stacked wide receiver room.