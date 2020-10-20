Report: John Ross' Agent Approached Bengals About Trade, Talks 'Didn't Go Very Far'

CINCINNATI — John Ross' agent approached the Bengals about a trade according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Ross, 24, was active on Sunday against for the first time since Week 2, but he wasn't apart of the offensive game plan. He played one snap and wasn't targeted.

"I had heard that he had approached the team saying 'hey, I need a fresh start,'" Garafolo said. "I called Ross' agent Brad Cicala yesterday. He confirmed he had conversations with the Bengals about a possible trade recently. Cicala said Ross is frustrated with his lack of playing time."

The Bengals selected Ross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He flashed his potential last season, posted back-to-back 100-yard games, but has dealt with injuries.

Ross has two receptions (seven targets) for 17 yards this year.

“He’s no different than all the players. We look at what kinda player they are, what kind of energy they bring in the building," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Ross earlier this month. "I think he’s done a great job in that regard. The one thing I’ll say is we feel like we have a really deep receiving room and we factor in a lot of things as we look at the inactive every week and it could always change weekly.”

This is just the latest report of a player being unhappy with their role on the team.

Auden Tate's agent voiced his frustrations in Week 2 after his client was inactive.

Pro Bowler defensive end Carlos Dunlap and All-Pro defensive tackle Geno Atkins are also reportedly unhappy with their role on the team.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.

