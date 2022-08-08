Skip to main content

Bengals Release First Official Depth Chart of 2022 Season

Cincinnati released their first depth chart on Monday.

CINCINNATI — There weren't many surprises on the Bengals' first depth chart of the 2022 season. Veterans like Kevin Huber and Clark Harris were listed as the starters, despite being in the middle of training camp battles. 

Jessie Bates was listed as a starting safety even though he isn't under contract. Check out the entire depth chart below.

depth1

