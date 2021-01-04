The Bengals are Retaining Taylor, Mike Brown 'Bullish' on Foundation Zac is Building

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will return for a third season.

Less than 24 hours after the team was crushed by the Ravens 38-3, President Mike Brown announced that Taylor would return in 2021.

“Our fans wanted a fresh new direction two years ago, and that is what we aimed to do in hiring a bright, energetic head coach in Zac Taylor. We remain bullish on the foundation Zac is building, and we look forward to next year giving our fans the winning results we all want," Brown said in a statement. "In Zac’s two years, we have added many new starters and contributors through the draft, we have invested heavily in free agency, and we have acquired a talented young quarterback with a bright future. "This season we faced challenges with injuries at key positions and missed opportunities. I am proud of our football team for fighting hard through adversity. That adversity and hard work will help us next season. We’ll enter the offseason looking to shore up our weaknesses and amplify the strengths of our talented young core. We are not discouraged, but instead feel motivated and confident that next year will reap the benefits of the work that has been done to date. We must capitalize on the opportunities in front of us. Next year we will earn our stripes.”

The Bengals are making plenty of changes to Taylor's staff. They aren't retaining offensive line coach Jim Turner, wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell or defensive line coach Nick Eason.

Those moves aren't official and other changes could also be made in the coming days.

Taylor is 6-25-1 since the Bengals hired him on Feb. 4, 2019. He's 2-10 in the AFC North and 1-14-1 on the road.

Despite some ugly marks, Cincinnati believes he can turn it around next season.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!