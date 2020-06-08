AllBengals
Bengals players could return to Paul Brown Stadium this month

James Rapien

Zac Taylor and other Bengals coaches returned to Paul Brown Stadium last week. Players might not be far behind. 

The NFL and the players association are discussing the possibility of rookies and veterans (that need physicals) returning to club facilities on a limited basis before June 26 according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Bengals signed eight unrestricted free agents this offseason — none of them have passed a physical due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

All seven of Cincinnati's draft selections, including No. 1 pick Joe Burrow remain unsigned. Getting the rookies into the building and acclimated to life in the NFL could do wonders for their development ahead of training camp. 

It would also allowed them to sign their contracts, pass their physicals and get the rest of the administrative tasks out of the way before the start of the season. 

Usually rookies have OTA's, rookie minicamp and other team activities to help them prepare for their first pro season. 

Every one of those meetings have been virtual this offseason. 

All 32 NFL teams must adhere to multiple safety protocols, including social distancing, a daily screening for each player and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing throughout the facility. 

In-person meetings will be allowed, but coaches and players must wear masks and keep a safe distance from one another. Locker rooms will be reconfigured to allow social distancing for each player. 

Lifting, conditioning and other workouts are limited to 15 players.

The NFL plans on using a tiered approach within team facilities. Players, most coaches, trainers, physicians and equipment managers will be in Tier 1, with a maximum of 60 employees — not including the players. 

Tier 1 staff members will have access to restricted areas, including locker rooms, meeting rooms, training rooms, medical exam areas and weight rooms.

The second tier includes team owners, facility staff, front office representatives, equipment personnel, club communications staff and security personnel.

All of those people must undergo daily screening and testing before entering the complex.

In the third tier consists of staff members that are essential to facility operations, but do not require direct contact with Tier 1. 

The players and the rest of Tier 1 will use a different entrance than those in Tier 2. 

Prior to the entire roster returning to team facilities in July, players and coaches are encouraged to "practice virtual isolation wherever possible to minimize risk of infection."

It's worth nothing that the NFLPA did not approve the memo that the league sent, which means changes could be made before its' approval

"A reminder to be wary of any updates or information about returning to work from the league or your team," NFLPA President and Browns center JC Tretter tweeted. "Contact me, your rep, or your player director to receive accurate updates as we push for the safest possible return to work."

This is a fluid situation, but the NFL remains on track to start the season on time. 

