Bengals Reveal 2023 Pro Bowl Nominees
CINCINNATI — The Bengals just opened up their 2023 Pro Bowl voting with a bunch of big names eligible for ballots.
Fans can vote now with an NFL.com login.
Here are all of the Bengals' nominees:
QB - Joe Burrow
RB - Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine
WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd
TE - Hayden Hurst
T - La'el Collins, Jonah Williams
G - Alex Cappa, Cordell Volson
C - Ted Karras
DE - Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard
DT - B.J. Hill, Josh Tupou, D.J. Reader
ILB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt
CB - Eli Apple, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt
S - Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal
Read More
Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom
Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status
Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9
Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers
Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns
Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL
Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick
Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury
Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture
Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta
Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory
Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast