Bengals Rise in Power Rankings Despite Loss to Bears

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've struggled in Week 2 against the Bears, but other teams must've played worse because Cincinnati moved up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings.

The Bengals is 27th after being ranked 28th last week. SI's Mitch Goldich isn't optimistic about the team, even though they moved up a spot.

"Yes, the Bengals do have a win already this season, against a team I’ve ranked above them, But, as I’ve repeated several times now, so many of these games are coin flips and I think you should be careful about drawing too many conclusions from the end of that Bengals-Vikings overtime game," Goldich wrote. "Sunday’s loss to the Bears, in which Cincinnati was down 20–3 with six minutes left, was not inspiring. (And was more in line with what I expected coming into the season.)"

The Vikings (24th), Bears (25th) and Falcons (26th) are ahead of the Bengals.

The Lions (28th), Giants (29th), Jets (30th), Texans (31st) and Jaguars (32nd) round out the rankings.

Find out where all 32 teams are ranked in SI's latest power rankings here.

