Bengals Rise in Power Rankings After Loss to Colts

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are still recovering from Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts. Cincinnati had a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Indianapolis outscored them 31-6 the rest of the way.

"We got past the 50 [yard line] a lot and we just kicked field goals instead of scoring touchdowns and in a game like this you need to score touchdowns," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said. "A loss is a loss. Obviously you would like to win when you're up 21-0 in the first quarter, then we score six points the rest of the game. It’s not great, but we've got 10 more [games]."

Despite the loss, the Bengals moved up one spot in Sports Illustrated's weekly power rankings. Cincinnati is 27th this week. The MMQB team continues to take the optimistic approach when discussing the Bengals' outlook.

"In many ways, the Bengals are playing with house money this year," Mitch Golditch wrote. "The wins and losses don’t really matter, and they can consider it a successful season if Joe Burrow and some of the other young players on the roster develop. But wins are still nice! And that’s a major disappointment to blow a 21–0 lead against the Colts in what should have been a bounce-back game after having the doors blown off against the Ravens. But young teams must learn lessons like this in the journey up from the bottom."

The Bengals are 1-4-1 this season. They're 0-16-1 in their last 17 road games.

They play the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!