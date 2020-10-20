SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Rise in Power Rankings After Loss to Colts

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are still recovering from Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts. Cincinnati had a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Indianapolis outscored them 31-6 the rest of the way. 

"We got past the 50 [yard line] a lot and we just kicked field goals instead of scoring touchdowns and in a game like this you need to score touchdowns," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said. "A loss is a loss. Obviously you would like to win when you're up 21-0 in the first quarter, then we score six points the rest of the game. It’s not great, but we've got 10 more [games]."

Despite the loss, the Bengals moved up one spot in Sports Illustrated's weekly power rankings. Cincinnati is 27th this week. The MMQB team continues to take the optimistic approach when discussing the Bengals' outlook.

"In many ways, the Bengals are playing with house money this year," Mitch Golditch wrote. "The wins and losses don’t really matter, and they can consider it a successful season if Joe Burrow and some of the other young players on the roster develop. But wins are still nice! And that’s a major disappointment to blow a 21–0 lead against the Colts in what should have been a bounce-back game after having the doors blown off against the Ravens. But young teams must learn lessons like this in the journey up from the bottom."

The Bengals are 1-4-1 this season. They're 0-16-1 in their last 17 road games. 

They play the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Bengals' Problems

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Cincinnati Bengals' Problems

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Drop for Second Consecutive Week

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Drop for Second Consecutive Week

James Rapien

Tua Time: Tagovailoa to Start For Dolphins

Tua Time: Tagovailoa to Start For Miami Dolphins

James Rapien

Report: John Ross' Agent Approached Bengals About Trade, Talks 'Didn't Go Very Far'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross Wants Opportunity, Trade Talks 'Didn't Go Very Far'

James Rapien

Bengals Defense in Indianapolis: The Good and The Ugly

Cincinnati Bengals Defense in Indianapolis: The Good and The Ugly

NicoleZembrodt

Carlos Dunlap Opens Door For Trade By Wisely Accepting New Role

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap Opens Door For Trade By Wisely Accepting New Role

James Rapien

Andy Dalton Falls Flat in First Start With Cowboys

Andy Dalton Falls Flat in First Start With Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap Going 'Live' to Discuss Where He Stands With Bengals

Carlos Dunlap Going 'Live' to Discuss Where He Stands With Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Podcast: What This Coaching Staff Needs to Show Moving Forward, plus Dunlap's Comments and Atkins' Role

What The Cincinnati Bengals Coaching Staff Needs to Show Moving Forward, plus Carlos Dunlap's Comments and Geno Atkins' Role

James Rapien

A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Loss to the Colts

A Snap Count Breakdown from the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Indianapolis Colts

James Rapien

by

Jdreyer14