Bengals Rookie Dax Hill Getting Starter Treatment, Won't Play in Preseason Finale Against Rams

The 21-year-old has flashed his potential in two preseason games.

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie safety Dax Hill won't suit up in Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams. 

The 21-year-old had an interception last week against the Giants and has flashed his athleticism and playmaking ability throughout training camp. 

Hill was running pregame sprints alongside Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the healthy Bengals players that aren't suiting up against the Rams. 

