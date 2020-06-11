John Ross weighs in on the Jordan vs LeBron debate

Over the past few months, most basketball fans have weighed in on the greatest of all-time debate. Some say it's LeBron James, while others believe it's Michael Jordan.

There are a select few that believe it's Magic Johnson, Bill Russell or a plethora of other NBA legends.

ESPN's 'The Last Dance' was educational for most young basketball fans that didn't get to see Jordan play in his prime.

Despite watching the 10-part documentary, Bengals wide receiver John Ross says James is the G.O.A.T.

“LeBron, you knew already,” Ross said laughing in an exclusive interview. “I’m going to say LeBron over Jordan every time. I’m going to say LeBron over Jordan because I didn’t get to watch Jordan. It would almost be fake of me to sit here and say Jordan is way better than LeBron.”

His logic may be sound, but I'd take Jordan over James 10 times out of 10.

Jordan's mental toughness was on a different level. He wasn't as physically gifted as James, but he was a better basketball player. Jordan would metaphorically rip his opponents' heart out and stomp on it if that's what it took to win.

James has had moments like that and he's a top five player ever. Saying someone isn't better than the greatest player of all-time isn't a criticism and yet many James fans look at it that way.

“I will say watching The Last Dance, it does give you some justice of how great he [Jordan] was," Ross continued. "I would almost say 1A and 1B. I’m always going to say LeBron is 1A.”

Ross grew up in California and was a huge Kobe Bryant fan until James came into the league in 2003.

The kid from Akron took the NBA by storm and became one of the NBA's best players just a few years later.

Ross watched his ascension and became one of his biggest fans. He declared James was the greatest of all-time while wearing a grey 'JORDAN' shirt.

“I remember when I was a kid, I remember Lil Wayne wrote a song about Kobe," Ross said with a smile. "I had remixed it and made a LeBron song. That’s how big of a LeBron fan I was when I was younger.”